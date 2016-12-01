FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
December 1, 2016 / 4:35 PM / 9 months ago

Brazil's oil output falls 1.8 pct in Oct to 2.62 mln bpd - ANP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's oil production fell 1.8 percent in October to 2.62 million barrels per day (bpd), Brazilian oil and gas regulator ANP said on Thursday.

Natural gas output also fell 1.8 percent to 108.5 million cubic meters in October. According to the regulator, maintenance at some production units, particularly at the FPSO Cidade de Angra dos Reis operating in the sub-salt Lula field, caused the production decreases. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira, Editing by Franklin Paul)

