SAO PAULO Dec 1 Brazil's oil production fell 1.8 percent in October to 2.62 million barrels per day (bpd), Brazilian oil and gas regulator ANP said on Thursday.

Natural gas output also fell 1.8 percent to 108.5 million cubic meters in October. According to the regulator, maintenance at some production units, particularly at the FPSO Cidade de Angra dos Reis operating in the sub-salt Lula field, caused the production decreases. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira, Editing by Franklin Paul)