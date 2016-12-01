BRIEF-Caterpillar calls market estimate for its 2017 profit "too optimistic"
* Caterpillar - "encouraged by potential of U.S. infrastructure bill, tax reform, smart regulation, commodity prices and the recent OPEC announcement"
SAO PAULO Dec 1 Brazil's oil production fell 1.8 percent in October to 2.62 million barrels per day (bpd), Brazilian oil and gas regulator ANP said on Thursday.
Natural gas output also fell 1.8 percent to 108.5 million cubic meters in October. According to the regulator, maintenance at some production units, particularly at the FPSO Cidade de Angra dos Reis operating in the sub-salt Lula field, caused the production decreases. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira, Editing by Franklin Paul)
* Range Resources Corp says on Nov 30, board of directors approved an increase to size of board from ten to eleven members-SEC filing