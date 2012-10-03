FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's oil, gas output falls for second month, ANP says
#Market News
October 3, 2012 / 5:55 PM / in 5 years

Brazil's oil, gas output falls for second month, ANP says

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Oil, gas equivalent output 2.46 mln barrels a day

* August oil, gas output fell 0.5 pct vs July

* Crude output falls to 2.01 mln b/d, 22-month low

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Brazil’s oil and natural gas output fell for the second straight month in August as state-led Petrobras, the nation’s top producer, closed platforms for maintenance, the oil and energy industry regulator said on Wednesday

Brazil produced an average 2.46 million barrels of oil and natural gas equivalent (boepd) in the month, down 0.5 percent from 2.47 million barrels in July, the regulator, known as ANP, said in a statement.

Crude oil output fell to an average 2.01 million barrels a day in August, its lowest level in 22 months. Output in South America’s biggest country also fell 0.5 percent on an annual basis.

Petrobras remained the largest producer with an average 2.24 million boepd from fields it operates or in which it has financial stake. That is 91 percent of Brazilian average output in the period.

Statoil was No. 2 with 37,737 boepd and Royal Dutch Shell was No. 3 with 36,529 boepd.

