Brazil oil, natural gas output falls for 11th straight month

* ANP blames platform repairs for declining output

* Natural gas production rises to all-time high

* Norway’s Statoil No. 2 Brazil producer after Petrobras

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 2 (Reuters) - Output of oil and natural gas in Brazil fell for the 11th straight month in February as repairs to existing platforms in the country’s main producing region put wells out of service, Brazil’s petroleum regulator, the ANP, said on Tuesday.

Brazilian production fell 4.9 percent to an average of 2.499 million barrels of oil and natural gas equivalent per day (boepd) in the month compared with a year earlier, the ANP report said. February output was 1.3 percent less than in January.

Natural gas production, though, rose to an average 76.5 million cubic meters a day in February, 14 percent more than a year earlier and 0.8 percent more than in January.

Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA remained the country’s largest producer. Petrobras, as the company is known, was responsible for 2.247 million boepd or 90 percent of Brazil’s total in the month.

Norway’s Statoil ASA maintained its position as No. 2 producer in Brazil even as its output slipped 1.1 percent to 45,413 boepd from a year earlier and 4.1 percent less than in January. BG Plc was No. 3 with 38,693 boepd of output, more than double February 2012 and 19 percent more than in January.

The No. 2 Brazilian producer was Queiroz Galvao Energia Participações SA, with 18,870 boepd of output, nearly all of it natural gas. It was No. 6 producer overall. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; editing by Matthew Lewis)