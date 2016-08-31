FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Brazil, Petrobras to revise subsalt oil contract terms this year
August 31, 2016

Brazil, Petrobras to revise subsalt oil contract terms this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government and state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA could finalize a thorough revision of contractual terms for the exploration of a vast offshore oil region before year-end, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The revision of a clause granting Petrobras the right to operate a minimum 30 percent of exploration and production areas in the so-called Subsalt Polygon could be concluded as early as September, said José Botelho, the head of oil exploration and production policies at Brazil's Mines and Energy Industry. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
