Brazil produced 2.4 mln barrels per day in September -oil agency
November 3, 2015 / 6:05 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil produced 2.4 mln barrels per day in September -oil agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Brazil produced 2.4 million barrels of oil per day in September, a rise of 1.6 percent compared to the same period in 2014 but a fall of 6 percent from the previous month, the oil agency ANP said on Tuesday.

Natural gas production rose by 9.5 percent compared to last year and 1.9 percent on the previous month, reaching 97.4 million cubic meters per day, according to data on the ANP’s website.

Reporting by Marta Nogueira and Stephen Eisenhammer; editing by Grant McCool

