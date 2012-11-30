FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Rousseff vetoes parts of oil royalties bill, signs law
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 30, 2012 / 7:40 PM / in 5 years

Brazil's Rousseff vetoes parts of oil royalties bill, signs law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - President Dilma Rousseff signed into law a controversial bill that redistributes Brazil’s future oil wealth among the country’s 27 states, but she vetoed clauses slashing royalties from exi sting concessions in producer states, sa id Gleisi Hoffmann, the president’s chief of staff, on Friday.

The measure, fiercely opposed by Rio de Janeiro and two other producer states, marks a reordering of Brazil’s oil regulations before massive new offshore oil fields near Rio come on stream in the coming years.

Rousseff’s partial veto is a compromise aimed at avoiding legal challenges that could hold up auctions of oil concessions planned for next year. Since the new beds were discovered in 2007, auctions for new concessions have been suspended.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.