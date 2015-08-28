FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil senator expects vote on sub-salt oil law in September
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 28, 2015 / 9:05 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil senator expects vote on sub-salt oil law in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian Senator Jose Serra said on Friday he expects a vote on changing the country’s oil law to ease demands on state-run firm Petrobras and reduce local content rules to take place in September.

Speaking at an event in Rio de Janeiro, Serra, who proposed the change, said he believed opponents of the law were obstructing it from being put to a vote.

The change in the law would stop Petroleo Brasileiro, as the company is formally known, from having to take a 30 percent stake in all new projects in an offshore oil region known as the sub-salt polygon where massive discoveries were made toward the end of the last decade. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.