FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil to open subsalt to some non-Petrobras oil operators -source
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2016 / 8:50 PM / a year ago

Brazil to open subsalt to some non-Petrobras oil operators -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 10 (Reuters) - Brazil plans to publish regulations in coming days to allow companies other than state-run Petrobras to operate some oil production-sharing contracts in the Subsalt Polygon, a source participating in discussions of the rules told Reuters.

The rules will only allow non-Petrobras companies to operate Subsalt Polygon blocks if the blocks are sold to unitize oil fields connected to existing areas already leased under concession contracts signed before new production-sharing rules took effect.

Under the production-sharing rules, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras is formally known, is the only company allowed to operate oil and gas exploration and production blocks in the Subsalt Polygon, an offshore area near Rio de Janeiro where some of the world’s largest recent discoveries have been made. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Jeb Blount; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.