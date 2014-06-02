FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Oleo e Gas expects Atlanta field first oil in late 2015
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
June 2, 2014 / 1:56 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil's Oleo e Gas expects Atlanta field first oil in late 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 2 (Reuters) - Bankrupt Brazilian oil company Oleo e Gas Participacoes SA expects to produce its first oil from the Atlanta offshore field in the BS-4 block in the Santos Basin in late 2015 or early 2016, company executives said on a conference call on Monday.

Oleo e Gas owns 40 percent of an estimated 147 million barrels of proven, or “1P”, oil reserves, and 56 million cubic meters of natural gas in the Atlanta field, according to a statement released with the conference call.

The neighboring Oliva field holds 65 million barrels of recoverable oil and equivalent natural gas with first oil expected in 2021, the statement said. (Reporting by Jeb Blount)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.