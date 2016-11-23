FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Brazil's antitrust body settles case with orange juice producers
#Market News
November 23, 2016 / 1:35 PM / 9 months ago

Brazil's antitrust body settles case with orange juice producers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's antitrust agency Cade said on Wednesday it has settled a case against Brazilian orange juice producers accused of colluding to reduce prices paid to farmers.

Cade said it settled with juice producers Cutrale, Citrovita, Coinbra, Fischer, Cargill, Bascitrus and with industry group Abecitrus, aside from another nine individuals involved in the cartel case, which started in 1999. They will pay a combined 301 million reais ($89 million) to settle the case.

$1 = 3.38 reais Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Ana Mano; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

