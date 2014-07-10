FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Batista's OSX Brasil suspends Dutch unit's creditor payments
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 10, 2014 / 1:36 PM / 3 years ago

Batista's OSX Brasil suspends Dutch unit's creditor payments

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 10 (Reuters) - A Netherlands-based subsidiary of Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista’s bankrupt shipbuilding and shipleasing unit OSX Brasil SA suspended payments to creditors after being granted protection by a Dutch court.

According to a securities filing on Thursday, OSX sought protection for its OSX WHP 1&2 Leasing BV unit after an unnamed “alleged creditor” asked a court to order payment in a way that threatened OSX’s obligations to other creditors.

OSX WHP was created to finance the building of two fixed, offshore oil-production platforms for bankrupt sister oil company Oleo e Gas Participacoes SA. The decision does not affect Netherlands-based OSX units that own the company’s three oil production ships, which are known as FPSOs.

OSX filed for bankruptcy in a Rio de Janeiro court in November, less than two weeks after Oleo e Gas filed Latin America’s largest-ever bankruptcy-protection petition. OSX depends on Oleo e Gas, formerly known as OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes, for nearly all its revenue.

On June 3, Oleo e Gas creditors, including OSX, agreed to a plan to restructure nearly 12 billion reais ($5.4 billion) of unpaid obligations in an operation expected to be complete by October.

OSX’s November bankruptcy filing in Brazil did not include its overseas subsidiaries such as OSX WHP or similar investment vehicles that own the company’s FPSOs, two of which are leased to Oleo e Gas. ($1 = 2.2140 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.