STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Pao de Acucar board vetoes move to Novo Mercado

The board of Grupo Pão de Açúcar SA , Brazil’s largest retailer, rejected a proposal by chairman Abilio Diniz to move the company’s shares to the Novo Mercado segment of the Sao Paulo stock exchange, the company said in a filing late on Friday.

The Novo Mercado is a segment of the Sao Paulo exchange with stricter governance rules than the rest of the market. Among other rules, it requires that all shares of companies trading in the Novo Mercado segment have voting power. (Editing by Xavier Briand)