3 months ago
Brazil's Temer sees first-round vote on pension reform by late May
May 15, 2017 / 12:21 PM / 3 months ago

Brazil's Temer sees first-round vote on pension reform by late May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 15 (Reuters) - Brazil's lower house of Congress will vote on a planned pension reform only once the government secures the support of between 320 and 330 lawmakers, more than the 308 necessary for its approval, President Michel Temer said on Monday.

Speaking to local radio stations, Temer said the first of two rounds of voting in the lower house could take place by the last week of May. The government originally intended to see the bill approved in the first half of the month. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

