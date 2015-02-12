FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BW Offshore says five killed, four missing in Brazil FPSO explosion
February 12, 2015 / 8:40 AM / 3 years ago

BW Offshore says five killed, four missing in Brazil FPSO explosion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - An explosion aboard a BW Offshore’s oil and gas production vessel in Brazil has killed five people and four workers are still missing, the firm said in a statement on Thursday.

The floating production storage and offloading vessel, working for Petrobras suffered an explosion on Wednesday, which also injured ten workers, two of whom are in critical condition.

BW Offshore has shut down the vessel and all personnel have been taken off the unit.

The FPSO was operating on the Camarupim and Camarupim Norte fields in Espirito Santo littoral approximately 120 kilometres from the coast. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)

