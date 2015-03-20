Petrobras analysis of contracts could lead to impairments, losses

SAO PAULO, March 20 (Reuters) - Petróleo Brasileiro SA , the Brazilian state-controlled oil producer engulfed in a corruption scandal with some key contractors, said a thorough analysis of its contracts could force it to book asset impairments and losses for the third and fourth quarters of last year.

In a securities filing published on Friday, Petrobras, as the company is known, said those analyses could impact net income, although it has no estimates on the impact yet. Petrobras is working to release audited third- and fourth-quarter results “as soon as possible,” although no date has been decided yet. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)