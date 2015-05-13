FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Petrobras to use Edison Chouest offshore base at Brazil's Açu port
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 13, 2015 / 9:05 PM / 2 years ago

Petrobras to use Edison Chouest offshore base at Brazil's Açu port

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 13 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petrobras will use offshore docks operated by U.S. ship-leasing company Edison Chouest to handle oil-service vessels at the Brazilian Port of Açu, the head of the company that owns the port said on Wednesday.

The decision to use the Edison Chouest facilities at Açu will help Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the oil company is formally known, to ease crowding at its main offshore service docks in Macaé, 125 kilometers (78 miles) south of Açu on the coast of Rio de Janeiro state.

The agreement with Edison Chouest was signed three months ago and is going ahead despite opposition from the city of Macaé, said Eduardo Parente, chief executive of Prumo Logística SA, which owns the port of Açu. No value for the deal was released.

Macaé officials fear losing jobs to Açu after falling oil prices and a corruption scandal at Petrobras led to thousands of layoffs in recent months at Schlumberger NV and other oil service companies that operate in the city.

Macaé officials managed to win a temporary injunction against the Petrobras tender process that led to the deal with Galliano, Louisiana-based Edison Chouest, which operates a fleet of more than 200 anchor-boats, supply vessels, spill response ships and other offshore equipment.

Prumo, formerly known as LLX Logística, is controlled by Washington-based EIG Energy Partners, which bought the company and its Açu port project from Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista in 2013 as Batista’s EBX energy, oil, shipbuilding and port-operation group collapsed.

Parente also said on Wednesday that Prumo expects to announce an agreement this year to build a thermal power plant at Açu. The company already has an agreement with Bolognesi Energia to evaluate opportunities to invest in a natural-gas-fired power plant at the port. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Jeb Blount; Editing by Peter Galloway)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.