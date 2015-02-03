FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's president sets plan to replace Petrobras management -source
February 3, 2015 / 11:11 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil's president sets plan to replace Petrobras management -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Dilma Rousseff accepted an offer by Petrobras Chief Executive Officer Maria das Graças Foster to step down this month, setting in motion a plan to replace senior management at the embattled state-run oil company, a government source said on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, presidential spokesman Thomas Traumann denied that Rousseff and Foster reached a conclusion about her possible resignation in a meeting at the presidential palace. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

