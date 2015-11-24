FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's BNDES says police took documents on sugar mill loans
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 24, 2015 / 2:18 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's BNDES says police took documents on sugar mill loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run lender BNDES said on Tuesday federal police had taken documents related to Grupo Sao Fernando in the latest phase of a sprawling corruption investigation that has hit the country’s sugar and ranching industries.

Prosecutors said earlier they were investigating questionable loans to bankrupt sugar mill Usina Sao Fernando, which is controlled by rancher Jose Carlos Bumlai, a close friend of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva arrested on Tuesday.

BNDES denied any irregularities in its loans to Grupo Sao Fernando. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.