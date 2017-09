RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Friday that lawyer Luiz Navarro was named to the board of directors.

Navarro will take a seat as one of seven government-appointed members of the 10-member board replacing Marcio Zimmermann, Petrobras, as the company is known, said in a statement. (Reporting by Jeb Blount)