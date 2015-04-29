FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Petrobras names new board members
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 29, 2015 / 9:41 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Petrobras names new board members

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 29 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Petrobas, Brazil’s state-run oil producer, elected new members to the board of directors on Wednesday, outgoing board member Silvio Sinedino told Reuters.

Murilo Ferreira, chief executive of miner Vale SA , will take over as chairman of the board at Petrobras, or Petroleo Brasileiro SA, Sinedino added.

Luciano Coutinho, head of state development bank BNDES, and lawyer Luiz Navarro will represent the government on the board, alongside Petrobras Chief Executive Aldemir Bendine, said Sinedino.

Other individuals elected to the board include Segen Estesen, Luiz Nelson Carvalho, Roberto Da Cunha Castelo Branco, Walter Mendes De Oliveira Filho, Deyvid Bacelar and Guilherme Affonso Ferreira, according to Sinedino. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.