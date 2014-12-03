Brazil's comptroller opens case against eight Petrobras contractors

SAO PAULO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Brazil’s comptroller general, known as the CGU, has opened a case against eight construction firms that have contracts with state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA, it said in a Wednesday statement.

The process against Camargo Correa SA, Engevix SA, Galvao Engenharia SA, IESA, Mendes Junior SA, Grupo OAS SA, Queiroz Galvao SA and UTC-Constran could prevent them from signing new contracts and lead to fines and other penalties, the CGU said. (Reporting by Roberto Samora; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)