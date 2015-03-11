FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's comptroller opens case against 10 Petrobras contractors
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 11, 2015 / 12:40 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil's comptroller opens case against 10 Petrobras contractors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 11 (Reuters) - Brazil’s office of the comptroller general said on Wednesday it has opened a case against 10 additional construction firms that have contracts with state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA.

The case runs against Alumni Engenharia, GDK, Promon Engenharia, Andrade Gutierrez, Fidens Engenharia, Sanko Sider, Odebrecht, Odebrecht Óleo e Gás, Odebrecht Ambiental and SOG Óleo e Gás, according to a statement from the comptroller general, known as the CGU.

The process may prevent the companies from signing new contracts and lead to fines and other penalties.

In December, Brazil’s comptroller general opened a case against eight construction companies that had ties with Petrobras, which is involved in a massive corruption scandal.

As part of the scheme, several engeneering firms have been charged with forming a cartel that funneled funds from Petrobras contracts to politicians. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.