UPDATE 1-Brazil's Camargo Corrêa to return $202 mln to state firms -prosecutors

(Recasts with prosecutors’ statement)

SAO PAULO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Construction and engineering group Camargo Corrêa SA has agreed to pay 700 million reais ($202 million) to compensate state-run companies for damages related to bribery and price-fixing, prosecutors said on Friday.

The payment, one of the terms in a leniency accord, allows Camargo Corrêa executives to obtain immunity from related crimes that could be investigated in the future.

The funds will mostly go to public companies that were victims of Brazil’s largest ever corruption scheme, prosecutors said. Camargo Corrêa also agreed to a fine of 104 million reais.

Prosecutors and anti-trust regulator Cade first said they had reached a leniency agreement on July 31.

Camargo Corrêa has admitted its executives participated in a price-fixing scheme to build a power plant for Eletronuclear, the nuclear power unit of state-led utility Eletrobras , and for contracts with state-run oil firm Petrobras .

Newspaper Folha de S. Paulo has also reported Camargo Corrêa is negotiating another leniency deal with Brazil’s comptroller-general, known as CGU.

Camargo Corrêa was the first construction company whose top executives were convicted of corruption and money laundering in the massive kickback scandal involving overpriced contracts with Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras is formally known. ($1 = 3.4582 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Caroline Stauffer; Editing by W Simon and James Dalgleish)