The logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen on a tank in at Petrobras Paulinia refinery in Paulinia, Brazil July 1, 2017.

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro said on Wednesday it has recovered 716 million reais ($227.24 million) through Operation Car Wash, an investigation into the country's largest-ever corruption scheme.

The probe uncovered kickbacks from executives to powerful politicians in return for contracts at state-run enterprises, especially Petrobras, as the company is known.