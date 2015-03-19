Impact of Petrobras scandal on Brazil banks unknown, official says

SAO PAULO, March 19 (Reuters) - The impact of a corruption scandal at Brazil’s state-controlled oil producer Petróleo Brasileiro SA on the nation’s banks will only be learned later, a central bank director said on Thursday.

Risks related to potential woes related to loans and financing that companies involved in the scandal received from commercial banks are under strict central bank monitoring, Anthero Meirelles, the central bank’s director for oversight, told reporters in Brasilia. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)