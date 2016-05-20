FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Petrobras to name Parente as CEO on Monday
May 20, 2016 / 12:10 PM / a year ago

Brazil's Petrobras to name Parente as CEO on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, May 20 (Reuters) - The board of Brazil’s state-run oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA will meet on Monday to formalize the nomination of Pedro Parente as chief executive, replacing Aldemir Bendine, according to a securities filing on Friday.

Parente, a 63-year-old engineer and one-time chief of staff to former President Fernando Henrique Cardoso, was appointed by interim President Michel Temer as Petrobras faces a financial crisis brought on by low world oil prices, crippling debt and a massive corruption scandal. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)

