#Market News
May 19, 2016 / 9:36 PM / a year ago

Brazil taps ex-Bunge boss Parente as Petrobras CEO, replaces Bendine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 19 (Reuters) - Brazil named Pedro Parente chief executive officer of state-led oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, part of moves by interim Brazilian President Michel Temer to revamp economic policy and shore up the debt-laden oil producer.

Parente, an engineer and former Bunge Ltd executive who was chief of staff for President Fernando Henrique Cardoso, replaces Aldemir Bendine, according to a presidential spokesperson. Bendine had been running Petrobras, as the company is known, since January 2015. (Reporting by Lisandra Parguassu, additional reporting by Jeb Blount)

