UPDATE 1-Brazil's government seeks re-election of Petrobras chairman
Sections
#Market News
March 29, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil's government seeks re-election of Petrobras chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds background on Carvalho)

BRASILIA, March 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government, the controlling shareholder of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, proposed re-election of economist Luiz Nelson Guedes de Carvalho as board chairman of the state-run oil producer, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The nomination will be subject to a vote at a shareholder meeting on April 28, Petrobras said.

The company’s board of directors last year voted to make Carvalho interim chairman when he replaced Murilo Ferreira on an interim basis in September 2015.

The government is now nominating him to be confirmed in the post by a shareholders’ vote.

Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
