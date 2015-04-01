FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Petrobras signs $3.5 bln deal with China Development Bank
April 1, 2015 / 12:10 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Petrobras signs $3.5 bln deal with China Development Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 1 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petrobras signed a $3.5 billion financing deal with China Development Bank as part of a cooperation agreement covering 2015 and 2016, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

Ivan Monteiro, chief financial officer of the company known as Petroleo Brasileiro SA, signed the accord on a visit to China and confirmed their intention to cooperate in the future, Petrobras said in the filing. (Reporting by Roberto Samora; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

