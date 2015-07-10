FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Petrobras says motion to dismiss U.S. lawsuit denied
July 10, 2015

Brazil's Petrobras says motion to dismiss U.S. lawsuit denied

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 10 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, said in a securities filing on Friday that its motion to dismiss a class-action lawsuit in the United States had been denied by the court.

Petrobras said part of the complaint against the company relating to bonds issued in the United States in 2012 was denied. The company said the court decided that a conflict over Petrobras shares acquired in Brazil should be handled through arbitration.

Petrobras said the rest of the class-action lawsuit will go forward. (Reporting by Asher Levine)

