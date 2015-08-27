FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Petrobras needs $4.3 bln to finish 1st unit at Comperj refinery
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 27, 2015 / 3:12 PM / 2 years ago

Petrobras needs $4.3 bln to finish 1st unit at Comperj refinery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA needs $4.3 billion to complete the first 165,000 barrel-a-day operating unit at its stalled Comperj refinery outside Rio de Janeiro, the company’s refining chief said on Thursday.

The company expects to complete the first unit or “train” at the plant in Itaboraí in 2020, Jorge Celestino Ramos told reporters in Rio de Janeiro. The work could be finished sooner if Petrobras can find a partner to help complete the refinery, Ramos added. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Jeb Blount and Stephen Eisenhammer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.