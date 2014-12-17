FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil comptroller says Petrobras overpaid for Pasadena refinery
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 17, 2014 / 6:20 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil comptroller says Petrobras overpaid for Pasadena refinery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Brazil’s comptroller general, known as the CGU, said on Wednesday that state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA overpaid $659.4 million for the Pasadena refinery in Texas it finished buying in 2008.

The CGU said in a statement that 22 people including former Petrobras executives Jose Sergio Gabrielli, Nestor Cervero, Paulo Roberto Costa, Renato Duque and Jorge Zelada could be responsible for the overpayment.

The CGU is also investigating eight construction firms that have contracts with the oil company as part of a growing corruption probe. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.