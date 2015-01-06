FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Petrobras: agreement with creditors eliminates risk of default declaration
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 6, 2015 / 9:25 PM / 3 years ago

Petrobras: agreement with creditors eliminates risk of default declaration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Petrobras completed talks with creditors about the release of its delayed unaudited third-quarter financial results, the state-run oil company said in a securities filing on Tuesday.

Under the agreement, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras is formally known, will be able to deliver its results by the end of January as the company announced on Dec. 29. Under the terms of some bond agreements, Petrobras was required to deliver investors unaudited financial statements by Dec. 29 or risk a declaration of default.

Such a declaration, which could have led to a forced early repayment of debt, has been eliminated, the statement said. (Reporting by Jeb Blount and Caroline Stauffer in Sao Paulo; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.