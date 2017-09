SAO PAULO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, said on Wednesday it intends to offer 3 billion reais ($833 million) in debentures to finance its business plan.

The company said in a statement it plans to issue 300,000 debentures non-convertible to stocks, worth 10,000 reais each. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte)