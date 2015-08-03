FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Brazil's federal police arrest former minister Dirceu
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2015 / 11:03 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Brazil's federal police arrest former minister Dirceu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to delete reference to media reports)

BRASILIA, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Brazil’s federal police said on Monday they have arrested former minister Jose Dirceu in the latest round of a massive investigation into alleged corruption at state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA.

Dirceu, a minister under Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s administration between 2003 and 2005, is the most senior member of the ruling Workers’ Party to be arrested in the probe. Dirceu was already under house detention for conducting a vote-buying scheme during Lula’s government.

Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.