Petrobras plans to sell $13.7 bln in assets this year and next year
#Market News
March 2, 2015 / 9:15 PM / 3 years ago

Petrobras plans to sell $13.7 bln in assets this year and next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 2 (Reuters) - State-controlled Petróleo Brasileiro SA plans to sell $13.7 billion in assets for this and next year, as part of efforts to reduce debt and protect cash, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Petrobras, as the company is commonly known, expects divestitures in exploration and production locally and overseas to account for 30 percent of asset sales in the period, the statement said. Gas and energy asset sales could account for 40 percent of that amount, with the remaining coming from distribution-related assets.

In a separate statement, Petrobras said it had hired PricewaterhouseCoopers to audit its earnings reports for 2015 and 2016. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Brad Haynes; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
