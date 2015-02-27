FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Petrobras' powerful services chief Dutra takes leave of absence
#Market News
February 27, 2015 / 9:55 PM / 3 years ago

Petrobras' powerful services chief Dutra takes leave of absence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Brazil’s embattled state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, said on Friday that its director of the company’s powerful corporate services division will take a 90-day leave of absence on health grounds.

Dutra, a former Brazilian Senator, was also Petrobras chief executive officer for two and a half years from 2002 to 2005 and President of Brazil’s ruling Workers Party from 2010 to 2011. He was one of two senior executives that did not resign their posts on Feb. 4 in the middle of an expanding corruption scandal.

He will be replaced during his leave by Petrobras employee Antonio Sergio Oliveira Santana.

The corporate services division is responsible for handling all the company’s construction and engineering contracts and carrying out tenders for the other operational divisions. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Chris Reese)

