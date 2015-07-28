FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil prosecutor says Eletronuclear exec took bribes
July 28, 2015 / 1:57 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil prosecutor says Eletronuclear exec took bribes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CURITIBA, Brazil, July 28 (Reuters) - A Brazilian prosecutor on Tuesday cited evidence that Othon Luiz Pinheiro da Silva, currently on leave from the post of chief executive of state-led utility Eletrobras’ nuclear power unit, received 4.5 million reais ($1.2 million) in bribes from engineering firms Andrade Gutierrez and Engevix.

Prosecutor Athayde Ribeiro Costa said police had arrested Pinheiro and Andrade Gutierrez executive Flavio Barra on Tuesday morning. The arrests are part of an investigation into nuclear reactor Angra 3, officially moving a giant corruption probe beyond state-run oil firm Petrobras.

($1 = 3.38 reais)

Reporting by Sergio Spagnuolo; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Christian Plumb

