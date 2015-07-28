FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil nuclear utility confirms arrest of CEO-on-leave Pinheiro
July 28, 2015 / 1:35 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil nuclear utility confirms arrest of CEO-on-leave Pinheiro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 28 (Reuters) - Eletronuclear, the nuclear-power unit of Brazil’s state-led utility Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, said on Tuesday its chief executive on leave, Othon Luiz Pinheiro da Silva, was arrested as part of a corruption investigation.

Pinheiro, an Admiral in Brazil’s Navy and a key figure in the development of Brazil’s nuclear programs, has been on leave since April after allegations that Eletronuclear was involved in a price-fixing, bribery and political-kickback scheme similar to that at state-led oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

