FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil power regulator sees energy corruption probe contained
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 28, 2015 / 5:25 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil power regulator sees energy corruption probe contained

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, July 28 (Reuters) - The arrest of Luiz Pinheiro da Silva, currently on leave as chief executive officer of Brazil’s Eletronuclear, is unwelcome but should not cause problems in other areas under power regulator Aneel’s jurisdiction, Aneel’s general director, Romeu Donizete Rufino, said on Tuesday.

Pinheiro da Silva was one of two executives arrested by Brazilian police on Tuesday who are involved in building the country’s third nuclear power plant for Eletrobras, and pulling the state-run utility into a corruption scandal that has engulfed government-owned oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA . (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Caroline Stauffer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.