FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil working on Petrobras debt refinancing plan, minister says
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 11, 2014 / 2:06 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil working on Petrobras debt refinancing plan, minister says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government is working on a plan to help state-controlled oil producer Petrobras borrow money in capital markets to help finance exploration and operational activities during next year, a cabinet minister said on Thursday.

The plan, by which the Brazilian government would guarantee a debt issuance by Petrobras backed by 9 billion reais ($3.4 billion) in debt that state-controlled power utility Eletrobras owes to the oil company, Mines and Energy Minister Edison Lobão told reporters in Brasilia.

Lobão expects the deal to be concluded and announced this week.

Bankers and analysts say Petrobras, formally known as Petróleo Brasileiro SA, risks being left out of capital markets temporarily as a widening corruption probe makes it harder for the company to raise cash in debt and equity markets. The refinancing hurdles are moutning just as international oil prices are tumbling, threatening to crimp revenue. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.