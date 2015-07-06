Oil driller Ensco says found no evidence of wrongdoing in Brazil

SAO PAULO, July 6 (Reuters) - Offshore oil driller Ensco Plc said in a statement on Monday it has found no evidence of wrongdoing by its employees or other representatives in a regular compliance review of operations in Brazil.

The statement was in response to comments from Brazilian prosecutor Carlos Fernando dos Santos Lima on Thursday alleging that Jorge Zelada, former director of Petrobras’ international division, appeared to have received bribes on a rig operated by Pride International, a company acquired by Ensco in 2011.

The sprawling investigation into a price fixing and political kickback scandal in Brazil had turned up evidence of corruption by more than a dozen foreign firms that had contracts with Petrobras, according to Lima.

Ensco said it had recently shared information from its compliance reviews to assist Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the Brazilian oil major is formally known, with internal audits. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Alan Crosby)