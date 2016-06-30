FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Petrobras to name Silva to new top strategy post
June 30, 2016 / 7:05 PM / a year ago

Brazil's Petrobras to name Silva to new top strategy post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-led oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA plans to appoint Nelson Silva, the former head of BG Plc in Brazil, as chief of strategy and management, a newly created position on its senior management committee, company sources told Reuters.

Silva came to Petrobras ealier this month as an advisor to new Chief Exectutive Pedro Parente, who was apointed by Brazil's interim-Presdient Michel Temer to cut the company's massive debt and find ways to revive investment. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Jeb Blount; Editing by Richard Chang)

