FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Petrobras says starts gas production in field off Louisiana
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 30, 2015 / 10:00 PM / 2 years ago

Petrobras says starts gas production in field off Louisiana

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 30 (Reuters) - Petroleo Brasileiro SA , said it had started producing from two wells in the offshore Hadrian South field off the coast of Louisiana in a securities filing on Monday.

Petrobras, as the company is better known, operates 23.3 percent of the field while Exxon Mobil Corp operates 46.7 percent and Italy’s Eni SpA has a 30 percent stake.

The field is 370 kilometers (230 miles) off the coast of Louisiana and the wells are operating at a depth of 2,332 meters (7,650 feet), Petrobras said. They are connected to a platform that has a capacity to process 8.5 million cubic meters of natural gas per day, the company added. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Grant McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.