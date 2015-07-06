FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Petrobras CEO says ethanol key to reducing gasoline imports
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 6, 2015 / 6:16 PM / 2 years ago

Petrobras CEO says ethanol key to reducing gasoline imports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 6 (Reuters) - Aldemir Bendine, CEO of Brazil’s state-run oil firm Petrobras, said on Monday he did not want the company to depend excessively on imported gasoline and that ethanol biofuel would be key to reducing that dependence.

Speaking at the 2015 Ethanol Summit, Bendine reiterated the commitment of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, to maintaining fuel prices in line with market forces. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Luciano Costa Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.