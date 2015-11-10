FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Petrobras management canceled Tuesday oil strike talks -union
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 10, 2015 / 7:05 PM / 2 years ago

Petrobras management canceled Tuesday oil strike talks -union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-led oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA canceled talks planned for Tuesday aimed at settling a nine-day strike, said the country’s main oilworkers federation, known as FUP.

FUP members have been on strike at Petrobras since Nov. 1 in the biggest labor action against the company in 20 years. The union is seeking to force Petrobras to reverse investment cuts and scrap plans to sell assets to pay more than $130 billion of debt, the largest of any oil company in the world. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Paul Simao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.