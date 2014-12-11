Brazilian engineering executives charged in Petrobras scandal

CURITIBA, Brazil, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian prosecutors formally charged executives from six of the country’s largest engineering firms of forming a cartel to funnel kickbacks from state-run oil firm Petrobras to the ruling political party and its allies on Thursday.

They were also indicted on charges of corruption, money laundering and organized crime in a landmark case that has shaken President Dilma Rousseff’s government.

The companies with indicted executives are OAS, Camargo Correa, UTC Engenharia, Galvao Engenharia, Mendes Junior and Engevix. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer)