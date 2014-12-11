FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazilian engineering executives charged in Petrobras scandal
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 11, 2014 / 5:42 PM / 3 years ago

Brazilian engineering executives charged in Petrobras scandal

Caroline Stauffer

1 Min Read

CURITIBA, Brazil, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian prosecutors formally charged executives from six of the country’s largest engineering firms of forming a cartel to funnel kickbacks from state-run oil firm Petrobras to the ruling political party and its allies on Thursday.

They were also indicted on charges of corruption, money laundering and organized crime in a landmark case that has shaken President Dilma Rousseff’s government.

The companies with indicted executives are OAS, Camargo Correa, UTC Engenharia, Galvao Engenharia, Mendes Junior and Engevix. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.