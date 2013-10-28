Petrobras says Libra field costs will not delay other projects

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The cost of developing the giant offshore Libra oil field will not delay other projects in the portfolio of Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, Director of Exploration José Formigli Filho said on a phone conference on Monday.

Since Petrobras took a 40 percent stake in Libra, it has faced concern that development costs of about $100 billion over 30 years might strain a company with rising debt and an already huge $237 billion five-year investment plan.