RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Maria das Graças Foster, chief executive officer of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, and five other senior executives resigned on Wednesday, according to a filing with Brazil’s securities regulator.

The board of directors of Petrobras, as the company is known, will meet on Friday to elect new senior executives, the statement said. (Reporting by Jeb Blount Editing by W Simon)